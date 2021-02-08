Payslip Reveals the Salary of 1983 World Cup Winners 

1983 — the year that revolutionised Indian Cricket, the year that inspired millions of Indians. This is the year that produced the greatest cricket victory in the history of Indian cricket. Against all odds, the Indian team set out to do what every cricket pundit deemed impossible, and lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy for the very first time. The World Cup win paved the way for the younger generation and reshaped the prominence of the Indian Cricket team.

Today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the richest cricket boards across the world. With its net worth over Rs14,000 crore, you would be surprised how much the Indian players earned during the 1983 World Cup.