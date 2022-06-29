Pat Cummins Wants Warner Reinstated Into Leadership Role After 'Sandpaper-Gate'

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is reportedly putting pressure on Cricket Australia (CA) to overturn the leadership ban on batting stalwart David Warner, which was imposed on him in 2018 in the aftermath of the ball-tampering episode, or 'sandpaper-gate scandal', during the third Test in Cape Town, South Africa.

Warner and the-then skipper Steve Smith were banned for a year. While Smith was barred from taking up a leadership role for two years, Warner was banned from any such role for the rest of his professional life.