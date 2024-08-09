Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Wrap: Hockey Team Wins Bronze, Neeraj Bags Silver

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra ended the day on a high, securing silver in men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a season-best throw of 89.45m at Stade de France on Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has now made history as independent India's first track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals.

Earlier in the day, Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji recorded a time of 13.17 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage round, placing fourth in heat 1 and 16th overall.

Unfortunately, this result means she did not advance to the semifinals, as only the top two finishers from each heat progressed to the next stage of the event.