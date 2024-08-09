Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Wrap: Hockey Team Wins Bronze, Neeraj Bags Silver

advertisement
Following a heartbreaking Day 12 at the Paris Olympics 2024, India celebrated a triumphant Day 13 with two remarkable podium finishes—the men’s hockey team secured bronze with a victory over Spain, while star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched silver.
Here’s everything that happened on Day 13 at the summer games involving Indian athletes:
India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra ended the day on a high, securing silver in men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a season-best throw of 89.45m at Stade de France on Thursday.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has now made history as independent India's first track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals.
Earlier in the day, Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji recorded a time of 13.17 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage round, placing fourth in heat 1 and 16th overall.
Unfortunately, this result means she did not advance to the semifinals, as only the top two finishers from each heat progressed to the next stage of the event.
Earlier in the evening, the men’s hockey team ignited nationwide celebration with a 2-1 victory over Spain, securing their second consecutive bronze medal and providing a memorable farewell for veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in his final match.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice—once in the 30th minute and again in the 33rd minute—both from penalty corners, as India made a remarkable comeback to win back-to-back bronze medals for the first time since the 1968 and 1972 Olympics.
This victory brings India’s Olympic hockey medal tally to 13, comprising eight gold, one silver, and four bronze, reinforcing the country’s status as the most successful nation in Olympic field hockey.
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat faced a tough defeat against top-seed Rei Higuchi, losing 0-10 in the men’s 57kg freestyle semifinal at the Paris Olympics held at Champ-de-Mars Arena. Aman will now compete for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz, who was defeated by Higuchi in the pre-quarterfinals.
Earlier in the tournament, Aman, the sole male wrestler from India, advanced to the semifinals by overcoming 2022 world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania with a dominant 12-0 victory, marking his second consecutive win by technical superiority. His previous win came against European Championships gold medalist Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia.
Aman’s semifinal loss adds to India’s challenges, following the exit of woman freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik, who was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals by Helen Louise Maroulis 7-2 in the women’s 57kg category.
In the second round of the women’s golf tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Aditi Ashok carded a 1-under 71, improving upon her even-par score from the first round.
Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar shot an even-par 72, dropping seven places in the standings.
With the 18-hole course at Le Golf National set at a par of 72, the Indian duo are currently tied for 14th place with a combined total of 143 after the second round.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)