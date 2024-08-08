In His Swansong, Indian Hockey’s Bulwark PR Sreejesh Wins a 2nd Olympics Bronze

It's hard to visualize the train of thoughts behind the goalkeeper’s helmet. Wide-eyed P Sreejesh, his eyes flickering behind the grill, just a minute away from a second Olympic bronze, watching the Indian defence constantly being pushed on the backfoot.

The 59th minute of the 3rd/4th playoff, India leading 2-1 against Spain. Sixty seconds away from a 2nd consecutive Olympic bronze medal. Sreejesh, having already announced his retirement before the Paris Olympics, now stands seconds away from what is a perfect send-off, an Olympic medal.

Each second is an eternity. Through the Pool games, that humdinger of a quarterfinal against Great Britain and the semifinal against Germany, Sreejesh, India’s wall, fortress, ramparts that surround the team has been without a doubt that last line of defence that kept India alive in virtually every match.