Paris Diamond League: Avinash Sable Breaks Steeplechase National Record

India’s 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable's preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics is off to a flier of a start as the 29-year-old shattered the National Record that he set in the 2021 Commonwealth games (8:11.20) by clocking 8:09.91 to finish sixth at the prestigious Paris Diamond League.

Ethiopia's Abrham Sime narrowly nudged ahead to claim first place ahead of Kenya's Amos Serem and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot in third place.