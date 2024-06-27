Triple Jumper Eldhose Paul Pulls Out of 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion and Indian triple jumper Eldhose Paul has announced his withdrawal from the race to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an injury.

Paul, who was set to make a final attempt at the qualification at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula, revealed the news of his heel bone injury on social media.

The 27-year-old track and field athlete shared his disappointment with fans, explaining the severity of his condition.