Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan Full of Praise for Cheteshwar Pujara

When he was asked about how he felt playing alongside an Indian player, Rizwan stated that it wasn’t strange playing with Pujara and the pair share a good on field and off the field rapport. He said, “Believe me, I haven't felt strange at all about it. I even joke around with him and also tease him a lot. He is a very nice person and his concentration and focus are unreal. If you can learn something from someone else, you must take that opportunity.”

He also elaborated his point by saying that all international cricketers are part of a big family, irrespective of their nationality.

“The cricket fraternity is like a family for us. But if you are playing for Pakistan and your own brother is playing for Australia, then you will, of course, try to get him out because you are playing for your country. But that fight happens only on the ground. Otherwise, we are like a family. If I say 'our Virat Kohli', then I will not be wrong. Or 'our Pujara', 'our Smith' or 'our Root', because we all are one family.” Rizwan concluded.