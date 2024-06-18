Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold With a 85.97m Throw

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra demonstrated his prowess once again as he clinched the gold medal at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, held at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland on 18 June.

Neeraj, who finished at the second place in the 2022 edition of the tournament, claimed the top spot with a throw of 85.97 meters.

Finland's Toni Keränen secured the silver medal with a throw of 84.19 meters, while Oliver Helander of Finland took home the bronze with a throw of 83.96 meters.

Chopra opened with a throw of 83.62 meters, which none of his competitors could surpass in the first round. Helander briefly took the lead with a second-round throw of 83.96 meters, but Chopra reclaimed the top spot with a throw of 85.97 meters, which remained unmatched for the rest of the competition.

However, his throw of 85.97 meters falls short of his personal best of 89.30 meters, which earned him a silver at this event two years ago. The 26-year-old had improved upon that mark to 89.94 meters at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League in the same year.