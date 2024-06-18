Neeraj Chopra at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Sits Atop of Standings After 5 Rounds

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will be in action soon.
(Photo: PTI)
gold medalist is competing at the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour 2024 - Paavo Nurmi Games.
The event is taking place at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland on 18 June.
This is Neeraj's third event of the season as he prepares for the .
He skipped the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on 28 May as a precaution after suffering a niggle.
Round 6:
Foul for Lassi Etelätalo.
77.81m throw for Max Dehning.
Yet another foul for Keshorn Walcott.
Round 5:
Lassi Etelätalo starts with a 79.35m throw.
Max Dehning fouls again.
82.19m throw for Andrian Mardare.
Toni Keränen skips the attempt.
78.38m throw for Keshorn Walcott.
Anderson Peters comes with a 76.97m throw.
Oliver Helander records a foul.
Uh oh! Neeraj Chopra wraps up the round with an intentional foul, still stays on top of the standings.
Round 4: Orders have been reshuffled and athletes will take their turns in ascending order.
Lassi Etelätalo fouls.
Max Dehning records 79.04m throw.
Andrian Mardare throws 80.55m throw.
Keshorn Walcott fouls.
Anderson Peters throws 81.16m.
Toni Keränen takes top spot with a 84.19m throw.
Oliver Helander comes up with a 81.30m throw.
Neeraj Chopra finishes the 4th round with a 82.21m throw.
Round 3:
Neeraj Chopra begins third round with a best throw of today, recording 85.97m.
Anderson Peters fouls.
Oliver Helander comes up with a 82.60 throw.
Lassi Etelätalo records a 74.95m throw.
Max Dehning skips his attempt.
Keshorn Walcott comes up with a 79.54m throw.
Toni Keränen third-round effort is 79.47.
Andrian Mardare wraps up the 3rd round with a 80.92m throw.
Round 2:
Neeraj Chopra begins second round with a 83.45m throw.
Anderson Peters records 81.82m.
Oliver Helander takes the top spot with a 83.96m throw.
Lassi Etelätalo comes up with a 77.69m throw.
Keshorn Walcott and Max Dehning foul in the 2nd attempt.
Toni Keränen records a throw of 82.19m.
Andrian Mardare finishes the second round with a 78.57m throw.
Round 1:
Neeraj Chopra gets off the mark with a 83.62m throw.
Anderson Peters starts with a throw of 82.58m.
Oliver Helander begins with a 78.38m throw.
Lassi Etelätalo records a 73.84m throw.
Keshorn Walcott starts with a throw of 81.93m.
Max Dehning begins with a 79.84m throw.
Toni Keränen records the 2nd best number so far with a 82.59m throw.
Andrian Mardare starts with a throw of 79.34m.
Anderson Peters
Max Dehning
Keshorn Walcott
Neeraj Chopra
Oliver Helander
Andrian Mardare
Lassi Etalatalo
Toni Keranen
Finished second with a throw of 88.36m at the Doha edition of the 2024 Diamond League
Won a gold with a throw of 82.27m 2024 Federation Cup
Neeraj had previously competed at the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2022, where he won the silver medal with a throw of 89.30m – then a National Record (NR), prior to improving it with an 89.94m throw at the Stockholm leg of Diamond League. The gold medal in Finland was won by local icon Oliver Helander, with an 89.83m throw.
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour 2024 at the Paavo Nurmi Games on 18 June in Finland.
This time, the Asian Games gold medalist will face tough competition from Germany's Max Dehning, the youngest member of the 90m club and the season leader. Other top contenders include Anderson Peters from Grenada, Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, and Oliver Helander.
Stay tuned to catch all the live action.
Published: 18 Jun 2024,08:30 PM IST