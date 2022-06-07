After Nearly a Year of Being Away, Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Sets Comeback Date

Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, instantly became the heartbeat of the nation on 7 August 2021 as he stood atop the podium after the men's javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The achievement was rewarded and celebrated on Neeraj's return home, to India; in fact, the ceremonies continued for a few months as everyone wanted to be a part of history. The downside though? The 25-year-old could not return to training like many of his peers, and instead, fell sick, following events in the hot summer sun. Along with his team, Neeraj took a call to miss the final Diamond League event of the season, and instead, focused on returning to peak fitness and form, before making his comeback.

And this June – 14 June to be precise – the young athlete will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.