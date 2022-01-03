Michael Schumacher: How is the Legendary Racer's Health Now?

The family has kept almost all the details about Michael Schumacher’s health private, with his wife Corinna leading the decision-making about what is made public.

Earlier in September 2021, she had said, "He still shows me how strong he is every day. We're trying to carry on as a family."

In a documentary recently, she also said, "Of course I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is still here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find."

Just before the end of 2021, Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt, who is now president of the FIA, said Michael’s wife Corinna had helped keep him alive after the accident.

"Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences. And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve," he was quoted as saying by Bild.

In 2014, the Telegraph reported the racer was “paralysed and in a wheelchair”.

Todt had said the racer has remained strong. When he spoke to Radio Monte-Carlo in 2019, Todt said that he had watched an F1 race with the driver, and he “keeps on fighting”.

He added, “I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true.”

Schumacher’s son Mick has taken after his father and started off his Formula 1 career in 2021 with the Haas team.

(With inputs from BBC and Express.co.uk)