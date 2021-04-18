Chess Ace Viswanathan Anand Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father

Five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand, on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, K. Viswanathan, who passed on 15 April owing to age-related problems. He was 92.

Anand, who is one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, said that though his mother played a bigger role in shaping his chess career, his father was always a fervent supporter.