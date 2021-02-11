Assam Government Appoints Sprinter Hima Das as DSP  

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class- I officers. Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das is a 20-year-old Indian sprinter from Assam.

She became the first Indian woman indeed the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.