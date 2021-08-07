Watch: Neeraj Chopra Gets Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he clinched the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event in grand style.

Neeraj, who started off the final as the first thrower, stayed at top spot right up until the end and saw the World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out after three throws.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal.