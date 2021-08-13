I am Truly Broken: Vinesh Phogat Reveals What Went Wrong at Tokyo 2020

Vinesh said she had been diagnosed with depression in Spain in 2019 and was not able to sleep. The situation worsened when she returned to India and would start crying if a coach spoke to her in a high tone.

Vinesh revealed that her body struggles to digest protein ever since she contracted Covid-19 in August 2020. On returning from the Asian Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, she fell ill again and had Covid-19 once again. After recovering, she flew to Bulgaria, but then her family tested positive. She said that fear of contracting Covid again was the reason behind her not staying with the Indian contingent at the Games village.

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested everyday for seven days. I wasn't. What if I got it on the flight and infected them? I was, in fact, thinking about them and wanted to stay away for 2-3 days to be sure that they were not at risk. What's the big deal?" she said, adding that she would have joined them after 2-3 days and had even begun training with fellow wrestler Seema. "So there's no question of me not being a team-player."

Vinesh said she consumed salt capsules and drank electrolytes to deal with the Tokyo humidity. She revealed she had suffered a concussion in 2017, and things would become blurry whenever her head struck against anything. She said the salt capsules did not help her much in Tokyo, where she was "all alone".