Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Men's Hockey Team to be in Action On 5 August

Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Men's hockey team to be in action on 5th August
@Phogat_Vinesh
After a good day on the wrestling mat on Wednesday, Day 13 for India will see Vinesh Phogat open her campaign as well. Vinesh is one of India's medal contenders at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian Men's hockey team will also be in action when they play against Germany in the bronze medal match.
Vinesh Phogat will go up against Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final.
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in round 2 of the Women's golf event.
Men's tournament Bronze medal match: India vs Germany, Match begins at 7:00 am IST
Women's Individual finals Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, event begins at 4:00 am IST
Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, event begins at 1:00 pm IST
Women's freestyle 53 kg 1/8 final: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined