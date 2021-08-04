WATCH: Viktor Axelsen Breaks Down After Winning Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

After a close fight early in the contest when the scores were 9-9, Axelsen dominated the game to wrap up the first game 21-15. Chen Long couldn't make a comeback in the second set and Axelsen became the first non-chinese gold medallist in the men's singles category since Taufik Hidayat in 2004.

"I still have to take this all in. This is the biggest achievement you can have as a badminton player and this means the world to me," said Axelsen.

"When you win an Olympic final in straight games like this against Cheng Long, I think you can say that you've been at least really, really close to your best," added Axelsen who won the gold medal without losing a game in Tokyo.