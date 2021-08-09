Top Ten Medal Winners at the Tokyo Olympics

5. Kathleen Ledecky: The most decorated female swimmer of all time bagged four medals in Tokyo. She began with a silver medal in 400m freestyle, losing to Australia's Ariarne Titmus. This was her first loss in an individual event. In the final of the 200m freestyle, she finished fifth. In the 4x200m freestyle relay, she took the silver medal. But Kathleen roared back to be the inaugural gold medallist in the 1500m freestyle and closed her Olympics with a gold in 800m freestyle for the third time.

6. Ariarne Titmus: Nicknamed 'Terminator', the Tasmanian swimmer was the cynosure of all eyes. Going into the Olympics, she was seen as a big challenger for Kathleen Ledecky's gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle events. Ariarne lived up to the billing by winning the gold in both events, edging out the competition from the American swimmer. In 200m freestyle, she set a new Olympic record. The Tasmanian took the silver in 800m freestyle, behind Kathleen. She finished her Olympics with a bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay.



7. Duncan Scott: The man from Glasgow became the first swimmer from the Great Britain contingent to win four medals at the Olympics. He won a gold from the 4x200m freestyle relay. He took silver medals in 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 4x100m medley relay. The four medals at Tokyo have resulted for calls for him to be given knighthood.



8. James Guy: The freestyle and butterfly specialist had an Olympics to remember. The 25-year-old was a member of the gold-medal winning 4x100m mixed medley and 4x200m freestyle relays. He also clinched a silver in 4x100m medley relay.