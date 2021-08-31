Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana Takes Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Final

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana finished with the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. China’s Chao Yang and Xing Huang won Gold and Silver respectively.

Singhraj’s total score in the final was 216.8 which saw him finish in the third position to add to India's medal tally. Singhraj had scored 569 points to finish sixth in the 60-shot qualifying cycle.

India's Manish Narwal finished at the 7th position in the final.