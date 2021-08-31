Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal Tops Qualifying, Singhraj Reaches Final

Rubina had qualified for the final in seventh position with a score of 128.5 points and started the final with 92.6 points in the first 10 shots. Turkey's Aysel Ozgan got eliminated first as she shot 9.6 and 8.5 as compared to 8.8 and 9.1 by Rubina. The Indian came up with a 10.1 and 7.9 in the next two shots and got eliminated.



Iran's Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal by beating Turkey's Aysegul Pehlivanlar in the final. The Iranian shot 9.7 and 10.3 in her two shots while the Turkish shoot could only manage 10.0 and 9.7, Sareh thus winning the gold.