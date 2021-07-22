Can Mirabai Chanu End India’s 20-year Medal Drought In Weightlifting?

In her early years, Mirabai realised her abilities while lifting firewood for her home but she was more inclined towards archery until she read about Kunjrani Devi, a former Indian weightlifter who lives in Imphal and is one of the most decorated women in Indian weightlifting history. Devi's achievements inspired her to pursue weightlifting.

Chanu’s father used to work in PWD and her mother ran a shop, but their income wasn't enough to support Mirabai as she had 5 other siblings. The training centre was 60 kms away from her house but these difficulties didn’t bother her and she continued her training.

Mirabai Chanu made her debut on the international arena at the age of 20 when she won a silver medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Before stepping onto the international scene, Chanu had won the Bronze medal at Asian Junior Championship in 2012 and bettered it with a Gold at the Junior National Weightlifting in 2013.

In the 2016 national trials for the Rio Olympics, Chanu smashed former Indian weightlifter and her idol Kunjarani Devi's 12-year-old record, gaining her a spot on the national team for the Rio Olympics. Unfortunately, she failed to complete any of her ‘clean and jerk’ attempts and only had one successful ‘snatch’.