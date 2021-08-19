Three-Year Olympic Cycle for Paris 2024 Will be Tricky: Abhinav Bindra

Besides Chopra's gold, India won silver medals through weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya while shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borghain, wrestler Bajrang Punia and the men's hockey team bagged the bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics which were held from 23 July-8 August.



The shorter cycle for Paris is became the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus reducing the cycle from four years to three. The athletes will now be left with the challenge of having less qualification events and quotas and the international federations will have to schedule them in such a way that there is enough gap between the qualifiers and other events.



Bindra, who won the 10m air rifle gold in Beijing 2008, believes that bringing in scientific methods and creating a high-performance environment at the grassroots level will be critical going forward.



"We talk about top leaderships but I think we need to get more quality in the second-level of leadership. We need to empower these people with knowledge of how to set a high-performance environment. Incorporating science, technology, engineering, analytics and medicine to athletes' training and development not just at elite level but basing it right at the grassroots level is important," the elite shooter said.



The 38-year-old also felt the country's college level sporting system is not developed effectively enough and needs to be conducted in a much more meaningful way going forward as a lot of talent is lost in the transition from junior to elite level.