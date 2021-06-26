Sprinter Hima Das Injured, Could Miss Out on Tokyo Qualification

Sprint sensation Hima Das on Saturday suffered an injury scare after pulling a muscle during the 100m heats at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala. However, the severity of her injury could not be ascertained, reported Sportstar.

Hima, who is on the verge of missing out on Tokyo Olympics as she is yet to qualify for the mega event, did complete the race and finished third in heat 3 with a timing of 12.01 seconds. In the process, she also qualified for the final to be held on Saturday evening, but her participation in the title race is now in doubt owing to the injury, the report claimed.