Medal Winners of Special Olympics Honoured for Their Memorable Performance

The gold medal winners of Special Olympics 2023 celebrate after being felicitated for their performance
photo: Special Olympics Bharat
A welcome ceremony was hosted on Tuesday by Special Olympics Bharat at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi for the special athletes who made India proud at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 hosted in Berlin. The Indian contingent displayed an impressive performance during the world games and returned with 202 medals, which includes 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals. The athletes received a token of appreciation amidst a huge round of applause from the gathering.
The event was organised to felicitate and honour the athletes for their remarkable outing at the Special Olympics. The former Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind graced the occasion with his presence as the chief guest.
The silver medalists of Special Olympics 2023 were felicitated by Special Olympics Bharat
The bronze medalists of Special Olympics 2023 were felicitated by Special Olympics Bharat
Commenting on the performance of the athletes, the 14th Indian President said, "Our Indian athletes won 202 medals, with 76 Gold, 75 Silver and 51 Bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023. It makes me elated that out of 202 medals, our daughters won 89 medals. This fact paints a picture of a happy India. As we move forward, I hope you all remember that your journey does not end here. Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin was a platform to showcase your talents and sheer determination."
He further added, "I am sure your victory here will motivate you to achieve more each day. Remember your nation stands behind you and you are never alone. We are proud of all our Special Athletes and their achievements will remain in our hearts and minds forever. Dream big, keep your targets high and never forget the unimaginable power inside you."
The coaching staff of Special Olympics 2023 was felicitated by Special Olympics Bharat
Former Indian Gautam Gambhir also congratulated the athletes and encouraged the ones who couldn’t win the medal. He said, “I want to congratulate all the 202 medalists who made the nation proud at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin. At the same time, I also congratulate those athletes who did not win, as they represented a population of 140 crore people. In sports, we always talk about statistics and numbers. But as a sportsperson, I know how much effort and dedication is needed to represent a country. All athletes, whether they win or not, put in equal hardwork behind the scenes."
"I believe we need to remove phrases like 'Special Olympics' or 'Para Olympics'. It should just be 'Olympics', because all athletes put in equal hardwork, be it any sport or event. As a former cricketer, I believe our nation will become a real sporting nation only when we celebrate all sports and athletes equally as much as we celebrate cricket and cricketers. I am sure, one day it shall come true,” he added.
Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 was held in Berlin from 17-25 June 2023. The Indian contingent managed to secure medals across various sports like basketball, volleyball, handball, roller skating, track and field events, etc. The Olympics grabbed the attention of millions of viewers this year, who cheered for the athletes from the stadium as well as from their homes while watching the games on television.
