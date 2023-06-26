Special Olympics: India Create History! Bag 202 Medals, Including 76 Golds

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 came to an end in Berlin on Monday following the closing ceremony which was held at the historical Brandenburg gate. Since the name of the official mascot this year was chosen by the special athletes across the globe, to be ‘Unity’, the location for the closing ceremony was chosen keeping in mind it’s significance as the symbol of unity, as it served as the restricted zone when the city was divided by the Berlin wall.

India’s performance at the Special Olympics this year was exceptional as the country finished their campaign with a total 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals). The last event of the games- the track and field events, fetched the Indian athletes a total of 6 medals- 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze. Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) won a gold medal each while Saket Kundu grabbed two medals- a silver in mini javelin Level B and a bronze in Level B 400 m.