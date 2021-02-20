Shooter Manu Allowed to Board After Being Stopped at IGI Airport

Olympic quota place winner pistol ace Manu Bhaker on Friday, 19 February, evening alleged that she was harassed by Air India officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) while she was trying to board a flight from Delhi to Bhopal. The 19-year-old Haryana shooter, who was carrying two weapons and ammunition on her way to Bhopal Shooting Academy, was later allowed to board the flight.

After being stopped at the airport, Manu tweeted her 'problem', tagging Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

Her first tweet said: "IGI Delhi .Going to Bhopal (MP Shooting Acadmy For my training i need to carry weapons and ammunition, Request @airindiain Officials to give little respect or at least don't Insult players every time &please don't ask money. I Have @DGCAIndia permit."