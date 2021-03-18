Sharath Kamal First Indian Paddler to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics 

"It was a good match against Sathiyan but I made some errors and he capitalised on them to win the match. I was a bit nervous before playing against Rameez as I had never faced him before. But after the first few games I was confident that my strategy was working and I executed it well to maintain control," world No. 32 Kamal said after qualifying.

Kamal, 38, had been in impressive form before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. With no matches happening, Kamal's preparation for the Olympics was badly impacted, much like others. However, he refused to give up and returned to the arena after a break of almost a year at the recently concluded WTT Contender Doha and a last-16 finish in the two events, as well as defeating world No. 16 Patrick Franziska gave him enough confidence ahead of the Asian Qualifiers.