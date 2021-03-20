Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra Earn TT Mixed Doubles Olympics Berth

The Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra confirmed their maiden mixed doubles qualification for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after they surprised the world No. 5 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-2 in the finals of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament on Saturday.

India are now certain to be represented in the men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles categories in table tennis at the Olympics that begins on July 23.

The most impressive part of this final encounter was the way the world No.18 pair of Sharath and Manika turned the game in their favour after starting the match 0-2 (11-8, 11-6) down against their higher-ranked Korean counterparts.