Russia’s Olympic Ban Halved, Will Still Miss Tokyo Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced Russia’s initial four-year ban, imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), to two years. However, this still means that Russia is banned from using its flag at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and other major world championships for two years.

In other words, while Russia cannot compete at the Tokyo Olympics, Russian athletes can still participate in the Games, under the Olympics flag.

"...the flag of the Russian Federation (current or historical) may not be flown or displayed in any official venue or area controlled by a signatory or event organiser appointed by the Signatory at any of the following events during the two-year period: i. The Olympic and Paralympic Games (winter or summer); ii. Any World Championships organised or sanctioned by any Signatory," said the Switzerland-based CAS in its order.