Indian Expat In UAE Announces Rs 1 Cr Cash Reward For Olympic Hero Sreejesh

National Hero: PR Sreejesh celebrates with Mandeep Singh after India beat Germany 5-4 to win the Bronze medal after 49 years.
Image: PTI / Gurinder Osan
PR Sreejesh has yet again been appreciated for taking Indian Men's Hockey to "newer heights" by helping it secure the Olympic bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.
Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based, VPS Healthcare on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Sreejesh.
Sreejesh, who hails from Kochi, pulled off a stunning save in the last few seconds of the match resulting in the bronze medal after decades for India.
Sreejesh thanked Vayalil for his message and the gesture of appreciation.
"Dr. Shamsheer has congratulated the entire team for this great achievement and offered his support to us. The announcement of the reward caught me by surprise. A reward for winning a medal in the Olympics is delightful news and I feel very fortunate to be the recipient," said Sreejesh.
Sreejesh, who returns to India on Monday after the successful Tokyo campaign, will be presented with the cash prize at a special function in Kochi, later this month.
Published: 09 Aug 2021,01:31 PM IST