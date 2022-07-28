Reliance Industries Ltd, IOA Join Hands to Make India a Global Sports Powerhouse

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership to 'elevate the performance of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of the country as a global sporting power', with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

As part of this partnership, RIL and IOA will also establish the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As IOA's Principal Partner, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics. In addition, the Olympic hospitality houses are a Games tradition, and India's first Olympic House at the Paris Olympics will be a historic milestone.