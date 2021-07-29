Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 7 Schedule of Indian Athletes

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Indian hockey teams to be in action on Friday.
Image: PTI
PV Sindhu, Men's and Women's hockey teams, Manu Bhaker, Fouaad Mirza, and other Indian athletes will be in action on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020, on Friday, 30 July.
Fouaad Mirza and his horse 'Dajara 4' will compete in the dressage session of the equestrian event. He is only the third Indian to compete in the equestrian category at the Olympics.
Manu Bhaker will be hoping to perform well after she struggled in the Mixed 10m air pistol event on Tuesday, 27 July. PV Sindhu will be hoping for victory in the quarter finals.
The Men's and Women's Indian hockey teams will be hoping to pick up victory against Japan and Ireland.
Women's Individual 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari, event begins at 6:00 am IST
Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1, heat 2: Avinash Sable, race begins at 6:17 am IST
Men's 400m hurdles Round 1, heat 2: Madari Palliyalli, race begins at 8:27 am IST
Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1, heat 2: Subha Venkatesan, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Alex Antony, race begins at 4:42 pm IST
Women's singles quarter finals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, event begins at 1:15 pm IST
Women's lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee, match begins at 8:16 am IST
Women's welterweight quarter final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin, match begins at 8:48 am IST
Individual eventing Dressage: Fouaad Mirza
Dressage session 1 at 5:00 am IST
Dressage session 2 at 2:00 pm IST
Men's individual finals round 2: Udayan Mane, event begins at 4:00 am IST
Women's tournament pool match: India vs Ireland at 8:15 am IST
Men's tournament pool match: India vs Japan at 3:00 pm IST
Laser Radial opening series Race 9: Nethra Kumanan, 8:15 am IST
Laser Radial opening series Race 10: Nethra Kumanan, TBD
49er opening series Race 7: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, race begins at 12:05 pm IST
49er opening series Race 8: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, TBD
49er opening series Race 9: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, TBD
Laser Opening series Race 9: Vishnu Saravanan, race at 11:05 am IST
Laser Opening series Race 10: Vishnu Saravanan, TBD
Women's 25m pistol Qualification rapid: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, event begins at 5:30 am IST
