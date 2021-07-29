Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 7 Schedule of Indian Athletes

PV Sindhu, Men's and Women's hockey teams, Manu Bhaker, Fouaad Mirza, and other Indian athletes will be in action on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020, on Friday, 30 July.

Fouaad Mirza and his horse 'Dajara 4' will compete in the dressage session of the equestrian event. He is only the third Indian to compete in the equestrian category at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker will be hoping to perform well after she struggled in the Mixed 10m air pistol event on Tuesday, 27 July. PV Sindhu will be hoping for victory in the quarter finals.

The Men's and Women's Indian hockey teams will be hoping to pick up victory against Japan and Ireland.