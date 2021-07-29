Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 7 Schedule of Indian Athletes

PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Deepika Kumari, among other Indians will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday.
Vivaan Singh Babbr
Olympic Sports
Published:

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Indian hockey teams to be in action on Friday.

|

Image: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Indian hockey teams to be in action on Friday.</p></div>

PV Sindhu, Men's and Women's hockey teams, Manu Bhaker, Fouaad Mirza, and other Indian athletes will be in action on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020, on Friday, 30 July.

Fouaad Mirza and his horse 'Dajara 4' will compete in the dressage session of the equestrian event. He is only the third Indian to compete in the equestrian category at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker will be hoping to perform well after she struggled in the Mixed 10m air pistol event on Tuesday, 27 July. PV Sindhu will be hoping for victory in the quarter finals.

The Men's and Women's Indian hockey teams will be hoping to pick up victory against Japan and Ireland.

Also ReadSatish Kumar Wins Opening Bout; Progresses to Quarter-Final at Tokyo Olympics

Archery 

  • Women's Individual 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari, event begins at 6:00 am IST

Athletics

  • Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1, heat 2: Avinash Sable, race begins at 6:17 am IST

  • Men's 400m hurdles Round 1, heat 2: Madari Palliyalli, race begins at 8:27 am IST

  • Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1, heat 2: Subha Venkatesan, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Alex Antony, race begins at 4:42 pm IST

Badminton

  • Women's singles quarter finals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, event begins at 1:15 pm IST

Also ReadSimone Biles: An Olympic Champion, And More Importantly a Trendsetter

Boxing 

  • Women's lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee, match begins at 8:16 am IST

  • Women's welterweight quarter final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin, match begins at 8:48 am IST

Equestrian

Individual eventing Dressage: Fouaad Mirza

  • Dressage session 1 at 5:00 am IST

  • Dressage session 2 at 2:00 pm IST

Golf 

  • Men's individual finals round 2: Udayan Mane, event begins at 4:00 am IST

Hockey

  • Women's tournament pool match: India vs Ireland at 8:15 am IST

  • Men's tournament pool match: India vs Japan at 3:00 pm IST

Sailing

  • Laser Radial opening series Race 9: Nethra Kumanan, 8:15 am IST

  • Laser Radial opening series Race 10: Nethra Kumanan, TBD

  • 49er opening series Race 7: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, race begins at 12:05 pm IST

  • 49er opening series Race 8: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, TBD

  • 49er opening series Race 9: Varun Thakkar/ KC Ganpathy, TBD

  • Laser Opening series Race 9: Vishnu Saravanan, race at 11:05 am IST

  • Laser Opening series Race 10: Vishnu Saravanan, TBD

Also ReadWho Could Indian Men's Hockey Team Play in Quarter-Final at Tokyo Olympics?

Shooting 

  • Women's 25m pistol Qualification rapid: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, event begins at 5:30 am IST

Also ReadStrong Fightback by Manu Bhaker! Placed 5th After Round 1 of 25m Qualification

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT