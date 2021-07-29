Satish Kumar Wins Opening Bout; Progresses to Quarter-Final at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar entered the quarterfinal of the super heavyweight event in boxing on Thursday.
Image: PTI
The terrific Thursday extended to the boxing ring after the hockey field and the archery ranges, as India’s Satish Kumar beat Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in the men's super heavy round of 16 match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Satish is now just one win away from a medal. With the win he also became the first Indian to win a Super Heavyweight bout in the history of the Olympic Games.
Despite Brown being the bigger of the two boxers, the Indian started the bout with a few solid hits that won him the first round with relative ease.
Kumar continued to move well and swiftly against Brown, who could not come up with a plan to counter the Indian. The judges yet again went with the Indian in the second round.
In the final round, Brown was looking for the power punch but it was Kumar who got in a couple of body shots and played it safe from thereon in.
The judges awarded the round and the match to Kumar 4-1 on split decision.
Satish qualifies for quarterfinals. He is now just one win away from a medal. He will face World Champion Bakhodir Jalalov in the next round.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 29 Jul 2021,09:30 AM IST