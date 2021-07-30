Commanding Victory For PV Sindhu, Beats Fourth Seed Yamaguchi in Straight Games

World champion PV Sindhu has progressed to the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics for a second straight time.

The sixth seed defeated home girl Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to storm into the final four stage of the tournament.

The highlight of the match was Sindhu's inch-perfect judgement as Yamaguchi had herself to blame for the errors. The Indian star alternated between a smash and the drop shot as her weapons and bagged the match in straight sets.