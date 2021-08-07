Proud of Subedar Neeraj Chopra for Creating History: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.



Chopra, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, created histiry after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.



Congratulating the ace javelin thrower, who became the first athlete in Independent India to win a medal in a track & field at the Olympics, Rajnath Singh said: "Gold medal in javelin throw event at the Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history."

