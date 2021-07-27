'You Are An Inspiration,' PM Modi Reacts to Fencer Bhavani Devi's Apology

Tokyo Olympics: Bhavani Devi apologizes after loosing fencing match, PM Modi reacts calling her "an inspiration"
Photo attribution: Bhavani Devi /Twitter
Indian fencer C A Bhavani Devi apologised on Twitter after losing her second fencing match at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Big Day It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry" Bhavani posted on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who tweeted back at Bhavani who made history by just qualifying for the Olympics, becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the big event. "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," he posted.
Bhavani Devi recently scripted history when she became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. In Tokyo, she started with a win, defeating Nadia Ben Azizi from Tunisia 15-3 but was unable to defeat world number 3 Manon Brunet in the second round, losing 7-15.
Bhavani's aggressive style yielded well against Azizi, but Brunet was able to counter her style and used her experience to stop any tactics from Devi.
Disappointed by her loss she took to Twitter to apologise for her performance, but many fans wrote back commending her for her great show.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined