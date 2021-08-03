PM Modi Praises Indian Men's Hockey Team's Performance at Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: The Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium in the Semi-final.
Their next match will be the Bronze medal match on Thursday 5th August at 7am IST.
The Indian Men's hockey team lost to Belgium 5-2 in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. It ended India's hopes of adding to their rich haul of eight hockey gold medals at the Olympic Games.
Prime Minister Modi, who was watching the game which started at 7am on Tuesday, took to Twitter and praised the team's efforts.
"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players."
India started off slow in the match with Belgium scoring early due to a penalty, but they were able to fight back and end up with a 2-1 lead within the first 15 minutes.
Belgium however was able to catch up and then dominated proceedings before running away with the game from the second quarter onwards, aided by plenty of Penalty corners as well.
India now will compete in the Bronze medal match on Thursday against either Germany or Australia who will face off on Tuesday.
