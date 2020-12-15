Over 30% of Japanese People Want Tokyo Games Cancelled, Shows Poll

Twenty-seven percent of them said the Games should be staged, 32 per cent said they should be cancelled, and 31 per cent said they should be postponed further, NHK said.

In a poll conducted in October, 40 per cent of respondents had said the Games should be held, 23 per cent said they should be cancelled, and 25 per cent said they should be postponed.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has promised that his government is determined to hold a "safe and secure" Olympic Games next year.