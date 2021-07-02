20 Day Countdown Begins For 2020 Olympics: Here's Who All Made the Cut This Week

With just over 20 days to go for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and with 29 June being the cut-off date for qualifications, India has seen a handful of sportspersons grab a last-minute berth, including Dutee Chand, Seema Punia, golfer Aditi Ashok and javelin-thrower Annu rani.

Sajan Prakash became the first India swimmer to qualify automatically for an Olympic Games, while Ankita Raina has been finalised as Sania Mirza's doubles partner in Tokyo.

However, there have been some setbacks as well with Hima Das failing to qualify in the individual events. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan also could not make the cut in the men's tennis doubles event, meaning India will have only one doubles team in Tokyo.