Olympics COVID-19 Discount: Bigger Squads for hockey & Other Sports

Similarly, football teams have 18 players in the Olympics and 23 at other major events, though the 23-member squads don't have standbys. Thus, to make up for the shortfall, teams have been allowed to keep some standby players in the Olympic host city but out of the Olympic village.



The Olympics start on July 23.



"This will not increase the number of athletes on-site in Japan, but will give more flexibility to select within the wider squads, recognising the unique situation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and giving NOCs [National Olympic Committees] maximum flexibility in choosing match squads," the IOC said in a release on Saturday night.



Earlier, these 'alternate' replacements were available only as permanent replacements for players unavailable due to injury or some other reasons. Now, each team will be able to use these athletes in each match, which means the players that the 'alternate' is replacing can also return to the squad once he is unavailable.



However, the team sheet for a match will still have the same number of players as in previous Olympics -- for example, 16 in the case of hockey and 18 for football.