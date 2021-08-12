Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Moves Up to World Number 2 in Rankings

India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has jumped up the latest World Athletics rankings and now sits at second spot behind Germany's Johannes Vetter.

Neeraj, who won the men’s Javelin throw final at the Olympics, is only 81 points behind the World Number 1, who crashed out after the first three throws at the final.

Poland's Marcin Krukowski (three), Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (four) and Germany's Julian Weber (five) complete the top five in the rankings.