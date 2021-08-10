People Stumped As All Navika Wants to Know If Neeraj Chopra Has a Girlfriend

Neeraj Chopra has grabbed eyeballs since he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview with Times Now after he returned to India, Neeraj was asked about his relationship status by Navika Kumar. "I only want to focus on my game right now," the Olympic champion replied. Netizens reacted to Navika's question and trolled her for asking a question that invades the javelin thrower's privacy.