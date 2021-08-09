Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar Returns Home to News of Sister's Death

Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who was a member of the Indian mixed relay team of 4x400m at the Tokyo Olympics, was inconsolable on her return to her native Tiruchirappalli as she came to know of the passing away of her sister due to illness.

Dhanalakshmi, who was a reserve member of the team, was not informed of her sister's demise following an illness as her family wanted her to focus on the event.

It was only on reaching Tiruchirappalli, along with her teammate Shubha Venkataraman, that she was informed and broke down, kneeling on her knees and with her face cupped in her hands, on knowing about her sister who had been a huge support in her career.