Neeraj Chopra Focussing on Achieving Peak Fitness at August's World Championship

He said he was satisfied with his performance in the two events he has participated in so far this season, but is not happy.

"I am satisfied with my performance so far, not happy. But my performance in the major events over the years gives me the confidence that I can achieve the targets that I have set for myself for this season and my career. That is what gives me the confidence to produce my best throws in big events," said Chopra.

He said what matters more for him is the fact that he has finished first against the best competitors in the world and not so much the distance he has achieved.

"It is more important to come first while competing against the best in the world, whatever the distance. My target always is to top the field and come first.

"The conditions in both the events -- Doha and Lausanne Diamond League -- I have participated in this season were tough. In Doha, the wind was an issue and it was affecting the run-up to the throw. Conditions were also difficult at Lausanne as it was a bit cold for us coming from a warmer climate. So, winning against the world's best in such conditions is a big confidence boost," said the athlete from Sonipat in Haryana.