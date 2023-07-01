Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Another Win for Neeraj, Sreeshankar Gets 5th Place

Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra secured victory, Murali Sreeshankar ended up in the fifth place.
(Photo: Diamond League/PTI)
The Indian contingent had contrasting results in the Lausanne leg of Diamond League 2023. Whilst Neeraj Chopra secured his second consecutive win of the season in men’s javelin throw, Murali Sreeshankar could only finish fifth in the men’s long jump event.
Neeraj, the defending champion who had started his 2023 season with a win in the Doha leg back in May, arrived in Lausanne after spending a month on the sidelines, owing to a muscular injury.
The 25-year-old kept growing into the competition as he recorded 85.04m for the third throw, and while the fourth attempt saw Neeraj faulting for the second time on the day, but with an 87.66m attempt, he stood first by the end of the fifth round, which also ultimately ended up being enough to secure yet another first-place finish.
Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Men's Javelin Throw Leaderboard:
1 – Neeraj Chopra (87.66m)
2 – Julian Weber (87.03m)
3 – Jakub Vadlejch (86.13m)
4 – Oliver Helander (83.50m)
5 – Anderson Peters (82.20m)
6 – Artur Felfner (81.89m)
7 – Keshorn Walcott (81.85m)
8 – Patriks Gailums (79.45m)
9 – Curtis Thompson (74.75m)
Diamond League 2023: Men's Javelin Throw standings.
With this result, Neeraj extended his advantage in the season standings to three points. He is currently occupying the first position with 16 points, with Jakub Vadlejch in second place with 13 points, and Julian Weber following the pair with 12 points.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, on the other hand, finished fifth with a 7.88m attempt. He arrived in Lausanne in exemplary form, having recently registered his personal best jump of 8.41m at the Interstate Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar. Previously, he had also won the gold medal at the MVA High-Performance Athletics Meet in California, with an 8.29m jump.
However, the 24-year-old could not unlock his full potential on Friday, 30 June, as he could not breach the 8-metre mark in any of his six attempts. Starting the proceedings with a 7.75m jump, he improved his tally over the next two rounds, with jumps of 7.63 and 7.88m.
Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Men's Long Jump Leaderboard
1 – LaQuan Nairn (8.11m)
2 – Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.07m)
3 – Yuki Hashioka (7.98m)
4 – Simon Ehammer (7.97m)
5 – Murali Sreeshankar (7.88m)
6 – Filip Pravdica (7.83m)
7 – Cheswill Johnson (7.78m)
8 – Thobias Montler (7.75m)
9 – Mattia Furlani (7.73m)
Diamond League 2023: Men's Long Jump standings.
This performance helped Sreeshankar accumulate four points, taking his Diamond League 2023 tally to 10 points. Sreeshankar had to miss out on the Oslo leg of the Diamond League owing to a fixture clash with the Inter-State event, ultimately costing him a few crucial points. However, he still is comfortably positioned in the race to qualify for the finals, occupying the third position in the standings.
Before the final in Zurich, the last men's long jump event of the season will take place at the Zurich Diamond League, which is scheduled to be held on 31 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)