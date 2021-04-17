Mirabai Chanu Creates World Record, Wins Bronze at Asian C’ships

Mirabai Chanu has created a new world record in ‘clean and jerk’ on her way to winning a bronze at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Chanu’s final ‘clean and jerk’ weight was 119kg, breaking the earlier world record of 118kgs.

In ‘snatch’, Mirabai lifted 86 kgs and thus finished third on the podium.