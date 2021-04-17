Mirabai Chanu Creates World Record, Wins Bronze at Asian C’ships

Mirabai Chanu has created a new world record in ‘clean and jerk’ on her way to winning a bronze at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Chanu’s final ‘clean and jerk’ weight was 119kg, breaking the earlier world record of 118kgs.
In ‘snatch’, Mirabai lifted 86 kgs and thus finished third on the podium.
The former world champion’s cumulative mark of 205 kg is a personal best for her with her earlier best being 203kg (88kg & 115kg) from the Indian Nationals in February, 2020.
China’s Hou Zhihui and Jiang Huihua won the gold and silver medals with Hou creating a world record in ‘snatch’ and finishing at 213 kg (96g & 117kg) while second-placed Jiang Huihua lifted 207kg (89kg & 118kg).
With her bronze here, Mirabai, a former Khel Ratna awardee, has also sealed her spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Published: 17 Apr 2021,10:03 PM IST