'We Accept Whatever God Gives Us': Lovlina's Parents Celebrate Her Tokyo Bronze

Lovlina's mother had recently undergone kidney surgery and is still recuperating from the same
While the whole country was glued to the television watching Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final bout against reigning world champion and world number one Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, her parents were among the few who missed out on watching the live match.
Her mother had recently undergone kidney surgery and is still recuperating from the same. Once Lovlina's bout was over, her parents were informed of the result over the phone and her father gracefully accepted the result.
"Whatever God wants, we accept that," Lovlina's father Tiken Borgohain told The Quint at their family home in Borpathar in the Golaghat District of Assam.
Lovlina Borgohain lost her Tokyo Olympics semi-final and will now return home with a bronze.
Lovlina finished with a bronze in the women’s welterweight category. She is the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom.
Her medal also helps India better their 2016 Rio Olympic Games tally with PV Sindhu winning a bronze and Mirabai Chanu clinching a silver in Tokyo.
Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed by the Turkish opponent and it was a unanimous decision in favour of the reigning world number one and world champion.
Surmeneli, the gold medal favourite, finished with perfect 10s in all rounds and will progress onto the final while Lovlina will also be on the podium, with a bronze.
