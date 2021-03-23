Kamalpreet Kaur Breaks National Record and Fulfils Olympic Dream

Kamalpreet Kaur booked her ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games after she sent the discus to 65.06 metres in her first and only legal throw at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships held in Patiala.

Kamalpreet set a new national record and breached the Olympic qualification mark of 63.50m in the process. The previous record of 64.76 was set by Krishna Poonia in 2012.

Kamalpreet's throw also bettered that of veteran discus thrower and 2014 Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia, who finished second, with a throw of 62.64m.