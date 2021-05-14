Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra to Miss Yet Another International Meet

India's leading javelin throwers, including Jakarta Asian Games champion and Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra, will miss the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead, Great Britain, this month due to the pandemic.

"We are not going to compete in Great Britain as European nations aren't issuing visas because of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India. Javelin throwers were supposed to go to Turkey for training in the last week of April, but the training stint was postponed as there was a 15-day quarantine rule for Indians," one of the athletes told IANS.