Japan to Impose COVID-19 Emergency in Tokyo During Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga's Government is placing Tokyo under a state of emergency from 12 July to 22 August
Image: IANS
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is going to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency on 12 July, which will last until 22 August and cover the duration of the Olympic Games, in an effort to curb a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, local media reported on Thursday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 920 new infected cases on Wednesday, reaching a new high since the peak of Japan's fourth wave in mid-May and exceeding the figure from a week earlier for the 18th straight day, reports Xinhua.
Suga will finalise the decision to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and extend the existing one in Okinawa at a task force meeting on Thursday evening. He will hold a press conference to explain the decision later in the evening.
Meanwhile, Osaka, along with Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa prefectures, will extend the quasi-state of emergency, which is less restrictive on business activity, until August 22. However, Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka will end the quasi-state of emergency on Sunday as scheduled.
The government had originally planned to keep Tokyo under the quasi-state of emergency, but the recent surge in infections forced the government to change the measure.
The fresh state of emergency is the fourth one since the pandemic started, and the Japanese government will re-impose a ban on restaurants serving alcohol and offering karaoke.
The Summer Games organisers, including the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese organising committee, and the International Olympic Committee, will hold an online meeting on Thursday to discuss how many spectators would be allowed at venues.
Their previous plan was to allow up to either 10,000 fans or 50 percent of the venue's capacity. However, they need to revise the plan due to the current COVID-19 infections in Tokyo.
According to local media, venues in Tokyo are likely to go without spectators, and the same may apply to those in nearby prefectures such as the surfing competition in Chiba.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined